Native Omaha Days kick off a week of celebrations and events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Native Omaha Days festival kicked off today. It runs from July 24-31 and features over 30 events.

Since the '70s, those who call Omaha home can reunite at the festival. The event is aimed at bringing North Omahans back together from around the world to celebrate their community culture and history.

"So this is a way to celebrate those who have left, are coming back and even just for the locals to come and enjoy themselves during Native Omaha Days," said Vicki Quaites-Ferris, the spokesperson for Native Omaha Days.

The event draws people like Jewel Stearns, who is back for the event visiting from Dallas.

She said she's excited to visit with old friends and for her high school reunion.

"One main thing is it's the 50th class reunion. I went to Central High School and graduated in 1973."

While the celebration is for those native to Omaha, everyone is welcome.

"I'm actually not a native Omahan," said Frederick Franklin, a local author. "I'm originally from Chicago but I graduated from Creighton and stayed after I finished law school there and all my buddies say I've been living in Omaha long enough to consider myself a native."

Quaites-Ferris shared some highlights that those attending should look out for:



Gospel Festival at Morning Star Baptist Church on Wednesday.

The Divisible film screening at Culxr House on Thursday.

Stroll Down Memory Lane at 24th & Burdette to Ohio on Friday.

The Family Fun Fest at 24th and Lake St. on Saturday.

The Dreamland concert series Friday to Sunday at Dreamland Park.

Also on Saturday is the Native Omaha Days Parade from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and runs from 30th and Lake to Sprague.

