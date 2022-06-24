Nebraska advocates react to Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Opponents of abortion have lined the sidewalk in front of the Bellevue Health Clinic to protest abortion for years now, but on Friday, the emotions were a bit different.

3 News Now Reporter Zach Williamson talked with advocates on both sides of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Judy Mansisidor — Anti-abortion activist

“Just overjoyed because our children, our babies in the womb, are America’s most precious resource and there’s no reason anything should ever come against them.”



Shelley Mann — Escort Captain, Bellevue Health Clinic

“Abortion isn’t going anywhere. We’re going to continue to have abortions. Nebraska and Iowa still have legal abortion as of right now, so we’re going to continue to provide care the best we can.”



Judy Mansisidor — Anti-abortion activist

“This is not about anything against anyone who has ever chosen abortion. It’s about uniting under life that we all fight for and healing wounds that may have come through this evil of abortion.”



Shelley Mann — Escort Captain – Bellevue Health Clinic

“I’ve been coming to this clinic several times a week now for three years, walking patients inside past these clowns, and they’re out here celebrating today something that is a gross violation of my rights as a human being, as a woman, and as a person who can bear children.



Judy Mansisidor — Anti-abortion activist

“There’s going to be a lot of hearts that are going to say, ‘oh well they’re against me if they’re against abortion.’ Not true, not true at all. I mean, we care for every human person.”



Shelley Mann — Escort Captain, Bellevue Health Clinic

“To hear the kinds of things that they say – I mean, some of these patients share their story on that walk inside. Those 64 steps, that it is from the furthest away parking spot in this lot to the entrance of the tunnel, there’s a lot of stories that get told on that walk. A lot of them are incredibly disturbing.”



Judy Mansisidor — Anti-abortion activist

“We need to help every baby, every woman, no matter what. That’s the charge that I put to the United States of America. If you’re a Christian, if you love life, if you’re pro-life, now is your time rise up and help people. Don’t let them despair. This is a place of despair where there is no hope.”



Ashley Edwards — Director, Bellevue Health Clinic

“Abortions are going to continue to happen at this point. Whether they’re safe or not is what’s going to be decided.”

