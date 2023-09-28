Nebraska advocates say ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ does not focus on needed priorities

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Two of the state’s largest women’s rights groups say a new “Women’s Bill of Rights” misses the mark when seeking to support Nebraska women.

Gov. Jim Pillen on Aug. 30 signed the executive order, which defines “male” and “female” for the state’s executive branch and varying agencies, boards and commissions based on the development of peoples’ reproductive systems.

In that “Women’s Bill of Rights,” a “female” is defined as someone whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova and a “male” as someone whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.

Erin Feichtinger, policy director for the Women’s Fund of Omaha. (Courtesy of the Women’s Fund)

Legislatures in Kansas and Tennessee have passed laws with similar definitions while Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, like Pillen, signed an executive order in August.

However, Erin Feichtinger, policy director for the Women’s Fund of Omaha, said she thinks there are no rights included in the “bill of rights.” It also comes after countless policies and ideas have been brought to the Legislature.

“Instead, what we got was an executive order that tells us what our genitals are,” Feichtinger said. “I fail to see in even the wildest stretches of my imagination how this gives women rights.”

Pillen to advocate for single-sex spaces

Pillen said in a statement nearly identical to the one he issued when he signed the order that it is “common sense” that men do not belong in women-only spaces.

“I will continue to protect our kids and women’s athletics by ensuring single-sex spaces are provided for women’s sports, bathrooms and changing rooms,” Pillen said in a statement.

Gov. Jim Pillen, at right, with Riley Gaines on Aug. 27 in La Vista. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

The statement did not answer a question of what further protections Pillen would support.

Other priorities exist ‘to infinity’

Since its founding, the Women’s Fund has fought for thoughtful policies to support women in all aspects of their lives, Feichtinger said. However, lawmakers are seeking to use transgender women to “protect” women, she added, when what women need is support.

“Please do not use some faux concern for Nebraska women to further marginalize a population that we identify with,” Feichtinger added.

MaryLee Moulton, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, said Pillen’s order is “another volley” in a culture fight that continues to be waged in Nebraska.

“As a woman, personally, I don’t want to have my womanhood held up to oppress somebody else,” Moulton said.

MaryLee Moulton, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska. (Courtesy of MaryLee Moulton)

Moulton said the state needs to address issues as if they’ve asked “average Sally on the street” what they would want, which is “not rocket science.”

Feichtinger and Moulton listed alternative efforts the state could do to support women, such as: