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Nebraska AG launches digital safety guide for parents after $17B Meta settlement

Nebraska launches digital parenting safety guide
Meta has agreed to pay $17 billion and add child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms to end a landmark trial over teen social media addiction. (Scripps News)
Meta reaches $17B settlement with states in teen social media addiction case
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LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is launching a new guide to help parents protect their children online.

The guide, called "Parenting in the Digital Age," covers social media, screen time, cyberbullying and online grooming.

It also includes tools to help parents identify hidden apps and photos on their child's phone.

The launch follows a landmark $17 billion settlement with Meta in a social media addiction case.

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