Nebraska AG launches digital safety guide for parents after $17B Meta settlement

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is launching a new guide to help parents protect their children online.

The guide, called "Parenting in the Digital Age," covers social media, screen time, cyberbullying and online grooming.

It also includes tools to help parents identify hidden apps and photos on their child's phone.

The launch follows a landmark $17 billion settlement with Meta in a social media addiction case.

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