Nebraska and Iowa governors slam CDC over updated mask guidance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday morning, the CDC issued new guidance, recommending people wear masks indoors where COVID-19 cases are surging. In response, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued statements, condemning the guidance.

The Douglas County Health Department also reported a rise in COVID-19 cases this week: Douglas Co. reports spike in COVID-19 cases; more than on July 27 of 2020

Ricketts said:

"The CDC’s new guidance suggesting that vaccinated people wear masks indoors flies in the face of the public health goals that should guide the agency’s decision making. The CDC announcement only furthers the distrust many have with the CDC and does not help to encourage more people to get the vaccines that are helping bring the pandemic to a conclusion. The State of Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidance.



Furthermore, I will reiterate my expectations for schools and universities in the fall. Schools should convene in person without mask or vaccine requirements.



Nebraskans exercise personal responsibility for their own health, and are encouraged to have a conversation with their doctor about the vaccine. These conversations will be important because the virus will be with us forever. Working together, we’ve successfully protected hospital capacity throughout the pandemic. It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way, and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives."

Reynolds said:

"The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense. I’m concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country, something I do not support.



The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.



I am proud that we recently put new laws in place that will protect Iowans against unnecessary government mandates in our schools and local governments. As I have throughout this pandemic, I trust Iowans to do the right thing."

