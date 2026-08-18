Nebraska and metro-based health groups respond to Trump order: 'This should not be a political issue'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On August 10, 2026, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order related to children and vaccines, he recommended reducing the overall number required. Also, instead of having a combined shot for measles, mumps, and rubella, Trump ordered the vaccines be separated out. Other changes were outlined in Executive Order 14420, the full text of which is available here.

Today, a group of five Nebraska and metro-based organizations issued a joint statement, shared with KMTV by the Douglas County Health Department, describing Trump's changes as a departure 'from the rigorous, evidence-based processes that have guided vaccine recommendations for decades.'

The organizations include the Nebraska Infectious Disease Society (NIDS), Nebraska Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics (NEAAP), Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians (NEACP), Metro Omaha Medical Society (MOMS) and Metro Omaha Immunization Task Force (ITF).

In talking about Trump's order: "Its directives are unsupported by data, devoid of scientific merit, and contradicted by decades of research and clinical experience affirming the safety and effectiveness of the current immunization schedule."

The statement continues: "Individual medical judgment and strong, evidence-based vaccine recommendations are not mutually exclusive. This should not be a political issue. Infectious diseases do not consider political affiliation or beliefs."



Here is the 'Statement Regarding Changes to U.S. Immunization Recommendations,' in full:

On August 10, 2026, the Trump administration issued an executive order directing a reduction in the number of recommended childhood vaccines and calling for the remaining immunizations to be further separated and spaced apart. The

Nebraska Infectious Disease Society (NIDS), Nebraska Chapter of American Academy

of Pediatrics (NEAAP), Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians

(NEACP), Metro Omaha Medical Society (MOMS) and Metro Omaha Immunization

Task Force (ITF) strongly oppose these broad changes to U.S. childhood immunization

recommendations. These changes depart from the rigorous, evidence-based processes

that have guided vaccine recommendations for decades. Bypassing established

scientific review and expert guidance for decisions of such importance unnecessarily

endangers the health of Nebraska’s children and communities. The American people

deserve trustworthy healthcare guidance, grounded in science, and driven by the

purpose of keeping our children safe and healthy. This order meets none of those

standards. Its directives are unsupported by data, devoid of scientific merit, and

contradicted by decades of research and clinical experience affirming the safety and

effectiveness of the current immunization schedule. Equally concerning is the process

behind it. The order was issued without transparent, publicly accountable review of the

evidence and without the input of the scientific and advisory bodies that ordinarily inform

immunization policy. Decisions of this consequence cannot be made behind closed

doors and still command public trust. We must also acknowledge current developments.

Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. Now, we are again

facing outbreaks of this highly contagious and vaccine-preventable disease, which can

cause serious complications. This situation warns how quickly we can lose the progress

achieved over years by healthcare professionals, parents, and communities. Hepatitis B

provides another example. While it can be transmitted from mother to infant at birth, this

is not the only route of infection for infants and children. About 90% of infants infected

with hepatitis B develop chronic infection, placing them at lifelong risk for serious liver

disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Universal infant hepatitis B vaccination offers crucial

protection against these preventable outcomes. These diseases are not theoretical. We

have witnessed their impact and know how to prevent them. An order that contradicts

the recommendations of every major medical society will do nothing but sow confusion

and fear where none need exist. It threatens to deepen the burden of ongoing outbreaks

at precisely the moment we can least afford it. When making medical decisions on

behalf of their children, parents should talk with the child's pediatrician or another

reliable healthcare professional if they have questions or concerns. These discussions

are important, especially when a child has medical circumstances that must be

considered. However, the discussions should begin with recommendations based on

the best current scientific evidence. Parents should be able to trust their pediatrician for

clear, evidence-based guidance on protecting their child. Similarly, physicians should

rely on national immunization recommendations that have undergone thorough scientific

review. Individual medical judgment and strong, evidence-based vaccine

recommendations are not mutually exclusive. This should not be a political issue.

Infectious diseases do not consider political affiliation or beliefs. The science remains

constant regardless of leadership. Decisions about children's health must be based on

the best available evidence and careful review by qualified medical and public health

experts. Our organizations support a vaccine recommendation process that is

transparent, scientifically rigorous, and grounded in the best available evidence. We

strongly urge federal leaders to preserve the essential role of independent medical and

scientific experts and to ensure that childhood immunization recommendations continue

to undergo the established processes of scientific review, evidence evaluation, and

expert deliberation that have long guided U.S. vaccine policy. Jointly issued by:

Nebraska Infectious Diseases Society (NIDS), Nebraska Chapter of American Academy

of Pediatrics (NEAAP), Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Physicians

(NEACP), Metro Omaha Medical Society (MOMS), Metro Omaha Immunization Task

Force (ITF).

Again, the text of President Trump's executive order on childhood vaccines is available here.

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