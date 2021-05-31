Nebraska baseball headed to Fayetteville regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team is headed to the Fayetteville regional in Arkansas to begin NCAA Tournament play where the 2nd seeded Huskers will face 3rd seed Northeastern in the first round.

The Big Red could face #1 national seed Arkansas & former Huskers head coach Dave Van Horn if both Nebraska & the Razorbacks win or both lose on Friday.

NU earned an automatic bid by winning the Big Ten regular season title.

Friday’s game will start at 7 pm Friday on ESPN3.com

