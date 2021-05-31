Watch
Nebraska baseball headed to Fayetteville regional

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich (33) throws a pitch against Minnesota in the second inning during an NCAA baseball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 31, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team is headed to the Fayetteville regional in Arkansas to begin NCAA Tournament play where the 2nd seeded Huskers will face 3rd seed Northeastern in the first round.

The Big Red could face #1 national seed Arkansas & former Huskers head coach Dave Van Horn if both Nebraska & the Razorbacks win or both lose on Friday.

NU earned an automatic bid by winning the Big Ten regular season title.

Friday’s game will start at 7 pm Friday on ESPN3.com

