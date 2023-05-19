Nebraska-based group teaches Omaha adults and teens how to ride a bike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday is National Bike to Work Day, but not everyone knows how to do that. So Bike Walk Nebraska held an event to teach them.

The group held Bike Skills 101 to teach adults and older teens to learn to ride a bike.

On Thursday, they taught basic skills, safe cycling practices, how to adjust helmets and the benefits of cycling.

“It's great exercise, it's a great form of transportation if you don't have a car or if you want to do something about air quality or just get some more exercise in your daily routine. There's lots of great reasons to ride a bike,” said Executive Director Julie Harris.

This was the first time an event like this was held, but Bike Walk Nebraska hopes to hold more of these events in the future in Lincoln and around the state.

