Nebraska Cancer Specialists holds free breakfast drive-thru across the metro

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — To celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday, Nebraska Cancer Specialists gave out free breakfast and cancer information Friday morning at four different locations in the metro.

All survivors, family members, friends, caregivers, colleagues, neighbors, healthcare professionals – the entire community – were welcome to join in on the celebration.

This is the second year that the event was held. In year one, there were only two locations. This year, they grew to four in the metro and had another in Grand Island.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson caught up with Nebraska Cancer Specialists' Kelly Horn before the event.

