Nebraska Department of Health urging residents to stay up to date on MMR vaccine

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — As measles cases continue to rise nationally, the Nebraska Department of Health is urging residents to stay up to date on their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from the measles is with the MMR vaccine,” said DHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Sydney Stein in a release Wednesday. “With measles outbreaks and significant exposure events occurring in surrounding states, we encourage you to call your health care provider and make sure you and your children are protected.”

Nine in 10 people not vaccinated against measles will become infected with the highly contagious disease, NDH said. According to the CDC, over 2,700 cases of measles have been confirmed in the US so far this year, compared to 2,289 in 2025.

Symptoms begin as fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye, with a rash appearing two to four days later. If you believe you may have measles, you are encouraged to isolate immediately and contact your health provider.

Find more information on the disease here.