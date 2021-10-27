Nebraska Department of Transportation modifying intersection near Wahoo where three lives were lost last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last July, a car driven by an 18-year-old woman from Wahoo was struck by a truck at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 109. The driver and two younger occupants died at the scene. Now, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), modifications will be made to the intersection through the summer of 2022.

NDOT said, “NDOT will modify the intersection to a modular roundabout design. Roundabouts reduce the most severe crashes by requiring drivers to slow down while also minimizing traffic delays. The modular roundabout modification will be similar to the one constructed at the Pleasant Dale roundabout south of Interstate 80 on N-103, and will fit within the existing footprint of the current intersection. It will also still accommodate tractor-trailer vehicles. This is anticipated to take approximately three months to complete and would include minor pavement work to strengthen the shoulder.”

NDOT said the intersection was studied and it was determined that it was designed and constructed to standard highway criteria and that modifications to it “will improve the intersection’s performance.”

After meeting with local, county and state law enforcement officials to discuss the study, a number of modifications were agreed upon that will begin as early as November.

NDOT said it “will begin work to close approach lanes in the east and west approaches on US-77 to three lanes at each leg (left, through and right). The north and south approaches on N-109 will be reduced to a single lane. In addition, the speed limit through the intersection will be reduced to 50 mph. Drivers can expect to see different lane markings, traffic control devices and signage to help understand these changes.”

