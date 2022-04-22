Nebraska DHHS case officially dismissed Friday against Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, District Court Judge Shelly Stratman officially dismissed the case leveled by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services against Douglas County Board of Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse.

The dismissal was without prejudice, a move that was expected after the Omaha City Council voted last month to ensure that a health director can no longer unilaterally issue a mandate in a public health emergency without prior approval from the state. The new ordinance instead gives more power to elected officials.

The case arose when Huse issued a mask mandate in January as a response to overwhelmed healthcare facilities and hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were popping up every day, documented by the Douglas County Health Department during the omicron variant surge. The mandate drew swift political pushback and a lawsuit was quickly established against Huse and other defendants who were later dropped from the case including the City of Omaha, Omaha Police Department Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the last of whom was against the mask mandate even before it was formally enacted.

Friday's official dismissal of the lawsuit cancels the one-day civil bench trial scheduled for June 16.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.