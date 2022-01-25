Nebraska Examiner: Nonprofit news outlet launches with goal to be government watchdog

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new, nonprofit news outlet launched in Nebraska Tuesday. The Nebraska Examiner is staffed by local journalists and funded by grants and donations. It’s part of States Newsroom, which has publications in state capitals around the country.

“We believe that state government has the most impact on people’s lives and is covered the least. Not that there aren’t journalists doing good jobs in Lincoln and Des Moines and Raleigh, there’s not as many of them as there once were; and we believe that the public — to make good decisions about their lives — just needs more information,” said Chris Fitzsimon, publisher and president of States Newsroom.

The publication is based in Lincoln and the organization says it will focus on state government and a range of policy issues that impact Nebraska taxpayers.

Nebraska Examiner stories will be available to all news outlets including 3 News Now.

