Nebraska farmer talks importance of staying sharp during National Farm Safety and Health Week

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (KMTV) — For farmers, the fall harvest can be one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the year, according to the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety.

Data from the 2021 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that there were 453 fatalities in America from the agricultural sector. It's a dangerous job that requires one to be physically and mentally tough.

Dan Wesely is a farmer in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, who has been farming for 45 years. Not only is he a farmer, but he also serves on the Nebraska Corn Grower Association as well as the National Corn Board.

3 News Now visited his farm where he is a corn and soybean producer to talk about the importance of safety and health in the profession.

"And then since then we've put a bin up, we put the cage on there so in case you do slip or get fatigued, you've got something to brace up against," said Wesely showing some safety gear.

Even after all these years of farming, he said safety reminders are never enough.

"You get more confident in what you do and then as you get older you find out, you move a little slower, didn't do what you used to do."

He compares farming to riding a bike, where you sometimes do it without thinking. Just like every young boy on a farm, Wesely said he learned the safety precautions early on and he made sure to stay safe, especially after witnessing an accident his dad had while working on an old combine one day.

"The belts turned and just as he grabbed at the wrong time he got his hand in the chain so that's something, that's a day that just sticks in your mind forever," he said.

He said his dad had a lot on his mind, taking care of his mother going through cancer and working during the busiest time of their year — harvest season.

"If you're fatigued or preoccupied then that's when things happen."

Mental stressors can make farmers more vulnerable to accidents. And while they aren't always preventable, Wesely had some advice.

"Good eating habits, good sleeping, plenty of rest and that way you can stay focused and you don't do something out of character," he said.

Working with heavy machinery and in varying weather conditions, Wesely said stress can be a huge factor in how farmers do their jobs, which is why he said safety and health is something always at the front of his mind.

There are mental health resources available for anyone in the agricultural industry at the AgriStress hotline, where you can call or text: 833-897-2474.

