Nebraska Furniture Mart expects big turnout for Black Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Black Friday is just two days away, and while shopping lovers enjoy cashing in on the great deals every year, this year might be even bigger.

The shopping holiday didn’t have as big of a turnout last year due to the pandemic. This year, those numbers are expected to return to normal. With the necessity to shop early — because of the global supply chain issues — numbers could be higher than in years past.

Nebraska Furniture Mart has turned into a Black Friday favorite in the metro, and it's expecting another big turnout.

Just a few years ago shoppers got in line Wednesday night, well over 24 hours before the store was set to open its doors for the day full of deals.

Omaha store director Scott Baker says this is the chance to get great deals on some of the most popular items this holiday season while having fun.

“Black Friday is a great time. We have all of our great customers, everyone is excited. They’ve been waiting outside, and they come in and are cheering and clapping...it’s a great time,” Baker said. “I think people will be out and about, and we’re safe, secure, and ready for them to shop."

He says some of their top items and deals this year are on televisions, electric bikes, tools, cooking supplies, appliances and toys for the kids.

Baker says the best tip for Black Friday shoppers — especially this year — is to come in with a plan and execute it quickly.

“Get the ad, make sure you know what you want and as soon as you see it, pick it up and put it in your cart because things go fast. That’s kind of the theme for the whole year with supply chain issues,” Baker said. “If you see something, get it now and get it in your possession, don’t wait. If you’re just now starting to shop, you’re a little behind, so get going.”

Nebraska Furniture Mart will open its doors on Friday at 8 a.m.