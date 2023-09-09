Nebraska gearing up for its highly anticipated battle against Colorado on Saturday

BOULDER, Colo. (KMTV) — It is less than 24 hours away from Nebraska Football renewing its rivalry with Colorado.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger is in Boulder with a preview of how the Huskers are approaching this game against the Buffs.

The Nebraska football team arrived in Colorado on Friday afternoon. The Huskers will go for their first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 on Saturday against 22nd-ranked CU.

As Deion Sanders prepares to make his much-anticipated home coaching debut against the Big Red.

“Coach Sanders is a football guy. While you can watch all their practices and stuff on TV, at the end of the day when has he ever not been serious about football? He's been a head coach now. They've got elite players and elite players up and down the front. Every time you have a great quarterback you have a chance to win. CJ White on our staff was a strength coach for him. He told us early on, 'Let me tell you how they'll practice. Let me tell you what they'll do.' I have the utmost respect for Coach Sanders. The commercials all of those things are the extra things you get to do when you're elite at football. I'm not surprised at all. Everything he's ever done in football he's been successful at so he's being successful here already,” said Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska has actually beaten the Buffaloes in Boulder seven of the past 10 meetings with the most recent victory coming back in 2009. Kickoff is Saturday set for 11 a.m. central time on Fox.

