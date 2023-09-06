Nebraska gets $10 million grant from infrastructure law to improve energy grid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm spoke with 3 News Now on Tuesday about a $10.8 million grant being awarded to Nebraska from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. This grant is intended to modernize the energy grid and it is part of the seventh round of grid funding for states and tribal nations.

“We’re going to continue to see these extreme weather events and that’s going to continue to have negative impacts on the grid,” said Granholm.

She says that the funding will be allocated at a state and local level and is being used to improve physical infrastructure as well as detect cyber-related vulnerabilities.

“Some are looking at re-conductoring, which means adding strong and advanced materials for the wires so they don’t sag so much,” said the secretary. “Heat causes wires to sag — and obviously, in the winter, snow and ice cause wires to sag — that makes them threatened and vulnerable. So all of that is part of the advanced technologies that are being rewarded in this round of grid funding.”

See Granholm's full. eight-minute Zoom interview with KMTV here:

Full Interview with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm | Nebraska energy grid grant

