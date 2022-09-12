Nebraska GOP headquarters vandalized for at least 5th time since 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police say the headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party was vandalized yet again.

Police say a large rock was thrown at a window of the building, causing about $700 of damage. Authorities were called on Sunday afternoon about the incident.

The building has been a target for vandalism since at least 2018, getting hit with broken windows and sometimes spray paint five times in that span.

LPD said they are looking at surveillance video for any possible suspects.

