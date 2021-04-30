Nebraska GOP headquarters vandalized for the fourth time since 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Hamilton, the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party says that the party’s headquarters in Lincoln has been vandalized for the fourth time since 2019.

“Does not appear that anybody attempted to enter. They just wanted to damage the property, I think,” said Hamilton.

The footage from a security camera was captured around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Hamilton said that nothing appears to be stolen and that vandalism seems to be the intent of the suspect. He said that there are no real clues and not many good leads in this or any of the previous incidents. A police report has been filed.

“One of them might have been just a person off the street,” he said. “Some of them are clearly political.”

If anyone has a lead they are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department.

