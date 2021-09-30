Watch
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new Sarpy County Election Commissioner

Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 30, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office, Sarpy County has a new election commissioner.

Emily Ethington of Papillion was selected and approved to serve the community by the governor.

Ricketts office said, “Ethington holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Science in Organizational Management—both from Peru State College. Prior to her appointment, she worked in the financial services industry for Edward Jones, and she also has experience with Pinnacle Bank. Additionally, Ethington has worked as a field director for political campaigns in Nebraska.

Ethington replaces Michelle Andahl who took on a new role in Sarpy County as the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

