Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Sen. Carol Blood thanks NSP following alleged threats to her family

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a post on Twitter, Nebraska Sen. Carol Blood, who is currently running for governor of the state, thanked the Nebraska State Patrol for their hard work in finding an individual that allegedly threatened her family.
Blood said:
I receive threats & unkind words. I’ve stayed quiet about about a recent threat that included hurting my family. I want to say thank you to the Nebraska State Patrol for finding the culprit. Know my kindness is not a weakness. I’m fearless & strong. https://t.co/KtEcnJrY49— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) September 30, 2021
