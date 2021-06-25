Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds Friday meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce provides networking and business growth resources for Hispanic businesses in the state. On Friday, the group held just its third breakfast in more than a year due to the pandemic.

Since KMTV sponsored today's event, participants heard from 3 News Now anchor Maya Saenz about what we do to give a voice to minority communities, including the series of reports Maya does called "Moving Forward".

“We promote Black and Hispanic excellence,” said Maya. “We promote anything that has to do with supporting the Latino community, empowering Latino businesses. I have now done 89 of those stories, 26 of those are Latino-focused.”

The chamber also heard from other local organizations and businesses this morning about upcoming events.

Three local high school students participating in work internships sponsored by the Latino Center of the Midlands were also at the event.

