Nebraska Humane Society housing, treating hundreds of animals seized from Papillion home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of animals are now in the Nebraska Humane Society's care after a seizure yesterday from a now-condemned home in Papillion.

NHS recovered about 500 animals, which consisted of birds, turtles, guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas.

Police say the animals had no access to food or water prior to the recovery effort.

Officials say it's touch and go right now, with priority care dedicated to the animals that have the most urgent needs right now.

"When we talk about neglect, things like overgrown beaks and claws, which may — if severe — precludes their ability to eat, and so that becomes an emergency for us to care for them, so they can actually consume food, said Dr. Elizabeth Farrington. "We do have some with injuries, some that are otherwise in critical condition that we've had to euthanize on an emergency basis."

Officials estimate there are more than 150 different species that were recovered from the residence. They say each one has very specific requirements for care.

Watch Farrington's entire interview:

WEB EXTRA: Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian talks about treating hundreds of animals seized from Papillion home

