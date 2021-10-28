Nebraska Machinery Company hosts fundraiser for Council Bluffs teen injured snowboarding

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A barbecue fundraiser helped benefit a Council Bluffs teenager who was injured after a snowboarding accident early this year.

The Nebraska Machinery Company (NMC) grilled hamburgers and today in support of Owen Hansen and his family on Thursday. Anyone could stop by and purchase a ten-dollar bagged lunch.

"It's very important to use because the business we give back to the community. Volunteerism is very important to us and many of our employees are involved in causes like this," said a company spokesperson.

Owen Hansen broke his C4 and C5 vertebrae earlier this year.

All the money brought in from today's fundraiser will go to help fund the stem cell treatment Owen needs.

