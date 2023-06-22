Nebraska Medicine adds fourth building to its Village Pointe health campus in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska Medicine has opened a 90,000-square-foot facility at its Village Pointe Health Center campus in west Omaha.

Nebraska Medicine’s latest building at its west Omaha Village Pointe campus, 17405 Burke St., spans 90,000 square feet. (Courtesy of Nebraska Medicine)

The latest addition is the fourth building at the site near 175th and Burke Streets. It adds services including heart and vascular, orthopedics, pre-surgical screening pulmonology and an on-site pharmacy.

Dr. Michael Ash, executive vice president and Nebraska Medicine’s chief operating officer, said the new building provides greater access to specialists.

“While patients have come to recognize this location for its ease of access and comprehensive list of services, this completed expansion will improve even more upon the full spectrum of care being provided there.”

Officials celebrated a grand opening Wednesday. Kiewit Construction began work on the new facility in 2021.

