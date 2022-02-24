Watch
Nebraska Methodist College hosts mobile diabetes clinic at the Open Door Mission

Nebraska Methodist College brought their mobile diabetes clinic over to the mission Wednesday. They screened people for diabetes as well as checked cholesterol, blood pressure and more.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 23, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Open Door Mission is making sure those it serves are taking care of their health.

"We work really hard to get them to access medical care in a way which is not through the emergency room. Lots of times folks don't know why they're not feeling good and so this is one of the ways we can do screenings," said Steve Frazee, Chief Program Officer of Open Door Mission.

The mobile clinic also offered flu shots to anyone who needed one.

