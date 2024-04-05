Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska mom's 'Total Solar Eclipse' children's book now Amazon bestseller

Jayme Sandberg was inspired by the total solar eclipse in 2017 to write Total Solar Eclipse: A Stellar Friendship Story, which is as much about friendship as science.
Jayme Sandberg was inspired by the total solar eclipse in 2017 to write Total Solar Eclipse: A Stellar Friendship Story, which is as much about friendship as science.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 16:41:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, a total solar eclipse will captivate Americans, and be visible from Mexico and Canada, as well.

Parts of Nebraska and Iowa may provide partial viewing. The path of totality will span from Texas through Maine in the middle of the day.

For Nebraska mom, Jayme Sandberg, experiencing a total solar eclipse in 2017 was life-changing, and inspired her to write the children's book, "Total Solar Eclipse: A Stellar Friendship Story."

Sandberg has traveled the country to share the book with kids. She visited with 3 News Now's Mary Nelson from Dallas via Zoom.

To learn more about book, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-480x360-Generic.png

More News In Your Neighborhood