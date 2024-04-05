Nebraska mom's 'Total Solar Eclipse' children's book now Amazon bestseller

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, a total solar eclipse will captivate Americans, and be visible from Mexico and Canada, as well.

Parts of Nebraska and Iowa may provide partial viewing. The path of totality will span from Texas through Maine in the middle of the day.

For Nebraska mom, Jayme Sandberg, experiencing a total solar eclipse in 2017 was life-changing, and inspired her to write the children's book, "Total Solar Eclipse: A Stellar Friendship Story."

Sandberg has traveled the country to share the book with kids. She visited with 3 News Now's Mary Nelson from Dallas via Zoom.

To learn more about book, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.