Nebraska Pardons Board: No pardon for Earnest Jackson despite support from victim's family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.

Jackson was convicted of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Lance Perry in 1999. After Jackson's conviction, Shalamar Cooperrider confessed to the shooting and was acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. He also told investigators that Jackson was not present at the time Perry was killed.

Now, more than 20 years later, Jackson's case was presented before the Nebraska Pardons Board. Perry's family has expressed support for Jackson's release from prison. In a letter to the board, the family said that Jackson is innocent and should be released. 3 News Now also reported over the weekend that his commutation petition has more than 60,000 signatures.

The board members are Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Attorney General Doug Peterson.

