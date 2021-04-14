Nebraska prison official resigns over inmate abortion decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison official resigned in protest after the corrections department denied an inmate's request for an abortion.

Hayden Thomas was the correction department's American With Disabilities Act coordinator. He resigned on Monday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports he called the decision to deny the woman an abortion morally and legally wrong because she had a constitutional right to the procedure.

Thomas resigned before a federal judge ordered prison officials to transport the woman from the state women’s prison in York to an abortion clinic in Lincoln.

A corrections department spokeswoman said the agency doesn't comment on personnel issues.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.