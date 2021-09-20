Nebraska reinstating COVID-19 hospitalization dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts provided an update on COVID-19 and signed a proclamation, making September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the state.

On Aug. 26, Ricketts announced a hospital staffing emergency based on COVID hospitalization rates being higher than 10%. In response, he signed an executive order to cut red tape in an effort to bring in more hospital staff. He also said the state would continue to monitor the hospitalization rates and take additional steps if needed.

Now, based on hospitalization rates of COVID patients staying above 10% over the past seven days, the governor said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service’s website would once again display hospitalization rates.

The hospitalization dashboard will appear on the website sometime Monday, Ricketts said.

Director of the Division of Behavior Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Services Sheri Dawson and Kim Foundation Executive Director Julia Hebenstreit joined Ricketts to walk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month as well as National Recovery Month.

Both stressed the importance of being aware of the risks and signs of suicide, helping those who may be considering it, and providing resources for them.

Signs include:

Changes in eating and sleeping patterns

Substance abuse

Withdrawing from friends and family

Talking or reading about death

And a sense of hopelessness

Suicide risk factors include:

Death in the family

Family trauma

Being a victim of bullying

Prior attempts

Ways that you can help:

Providing a sense of connection

Breaking down barriers for and providing access to mental health services

If you suspect someone you know may be contemplating suicide, they suggest talking to them directly.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK. The hotline is free and has trained crisis counselors available 24/7.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.