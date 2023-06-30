Nebraska small farm business goes by the honor system: 'We trust our neighbors and we trust our customers'

PONCA HILLS, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Perennial Homestead, there are plenty of homegrown and farm-sourced goods to choose from.

Ali and Scott Yahnke own and manage the business. They produce all of their own food, flowers, and even herb salts.

"You know one of the sweet spots is being able to share what you're growing," said Scott Yahnke.

The honor system farm stand features seasonal produce and other locally-sourced products. The Yahnkes, though, didn't always follow the honor system.

They began selling their farm fresh produce at farmers markets, but after a trip to the east coast, things changed.

"We visited upstate New York and Vermont and New Hampshire, and there was a lot of honor system farm stands, which really inspired us," said Ali Yahnke.

The stand is open from April to whenever the first snowfall comes. All it takes to visit is a little trust.

"We trust our neighbors and we trust our customers and people have shown up and are trustworthy and it's been really great," said Ali.

Since they opened in 2018, the Yahnkes have expanded their operation, but bigger dreams lie ahead.

"My long-term dream would be to have a farm store with a whole bunch of different things that support people interested in buying local produce," said Ali. "And we're kind of inching closer to what our long-term goals are."

For the short term, the focus is growing good food, flowers — and good community.

Customers can pay by dropping their cash in the cash box or scanning the QR code to pay by Venmo. Perennail Homestead also has an online shop for those who can't make it in person but would still like to purchase some goods. Customers can find them at theperennialhomestead.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.