Nebraska state auditor investigating short-lived Red Way Airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley sent a letter on Friday to the Lincoln Airport Authority (FAA) notifying it of an investigation into the closure of Red Way Airlines, which is ending operations on Aug. 31 after about three months in business.

The airline was a short-lived attempt by the Lincoln Airport Authority to provide non-stop flights from Nebraska to popular destinations such as Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas.

Colorado-based Fly Next, LLC was conducting business as Red Way Airlines out of the Lincoln Airport. The planes were operated by Global Crossing Airlines, which provides charter flights.

According to the auditor's office, $3 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding appears to have been made available for the airline by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board. The airline was a project of the Lincoln Airport

In his letter to the FAA, Foley requests contract, transaction, and revenue information relating Red Way Airlines, Fly Next, LCC, GlobalX Tours, Global Crossing Airlines and other entities related to Red Way.

