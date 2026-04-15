Nebraska state employee health insurance fund facing total depletion

OMAHA, Neb. — The health insurance program for Nebraska state employees is on the fast track for total depletion, and State Auditor Mike Foley is sounding the alarm in his latest report.

The fund balance has gone from more than $83 million in 2022 to just above $7 million by the end of last year.

Foley said the cause is rising medical costs and inadequate oversight by the Department of Administrative Services' Wellness and Benefits Team.

The investigation showed a series of duplicate payments to medical providers and people receiving coverage despite being ineligible.

Foley pointed out that the state of Nebraska remains fully responsible for the financial integrity of the program.

I spoke with Foley, who said the agencies gave more than $24 million to the program to keep it funded, but this cannot be a constant thing.

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