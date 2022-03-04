Nebraska State Patrol arrests suspect following Friday chase and crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) says it arrested a suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and caused a crash on Ames Avenue in Omaha around 11 a.m. on Friday. There were children in the suspect's vehicle who were allegedly unrestrained. The children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to NSP. The driver of the Kia, 34-year-old Martel Toles of Council Bluffs, was also transported to Nebraska Medicine with injuries suffered in the crash.

The state patrol says that a trooper observed a Kia Forte with expired license plates traveling on Highway 75 in Omaha, near Ames Avenue. The vehicle exited Highway 75 at Ames Avenue, says NSP, then pulled over on the exit ramp before the trooper activated his emergency lights. The trooper then attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect accelerated, ran a red light, and turned westbound onto Ames. The trooper initiated a pursuit but discontinued the pursuit seconds later due to traffic volume in the area.

The state patrol says the Kia ran a red light at 30th and Ames and struck another vehicle. That vehicle collided with a third vehicle.

The trooper and Omaha police units responded to the crash. Law enforcement reported the driver of the Kia attempted to use his vehicle to flee again, but the vehicle was disabled.

The driver refused to exit the vehicle and OPD officers deployed pepper balls. The driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident, according to NSP. A handgun was allegedly located on the driver’s person as he was being taken into custody.

The state patrol says that neither child in the suspect's vehicle — both two years old — was in a car seat. No occupants of the other vehicles involved in the crash reported injuries. The Omaha Police Department is investigating the crash. Toles, says NSP, has an outstanding warrant from Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Charges for Friday’s incident are pending.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.