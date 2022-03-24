Nebraska State Patrol conducting expansive search for missing woman Linda Dillard

TABLE ROCK, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and numerous agencies from other states are conducting a large-scale search for missing 55-year-old Linda Dillard.

Dillard is from Jefferson County and has been missing since the early morning hours of June 16 when she was last seen in the Table Rock area.

According to NSP, the specific search area is near Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area, which has been identified as part of the investigation. Investigators believe Dillard may have been a victim of a crime that led to her disappearance.

Agencies participating in the search include the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, NecroSearch International, Brown County (KS) Mounted Search and Rescue, Saline County (KS) Mounted Patrol and Rescue, Sedgewick County (KS) Emergency Management, HRD Canine Search and Rescue Teams, University of Nebraska Department of Forensic Anthropology, and Midwest Archaeological Center.

The search operation is planned for March 24 through Saturday, March 26, if necessary.

