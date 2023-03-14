Watch Now
Nebraska State Patrol issues 710 speeding citations, 36 above 100 MPH, during state basketball tournaments

23 were arrested for driving under the influence
Nati Harnik/AP
A vehicle with the Nebraska State Patrol logo is parked in a state patrol facility in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 14, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol released data from its traffic enforcement efforts during the NSAA boys and girls state basketball tournaments. It revealed that 36 drivers were stopped for traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour or more.

According to the state patrol, troopers also arrested 23 impaired drivers for driving under the influence and issued 710 speeding citations. Troopers cited 22 drivers for open alcohol containers, 53 people for driving with a suspended license, 11 people for minor in possession, 13 for no seatbelt and 13 for improper child restraints.

NSP noted: the two campaigns ran from March 1 through March 4 and March 8 through March 11. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office

