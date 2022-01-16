Watch
Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood joins the race for House District 1 against Jeff Fortenberry

Nati Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska Speaker Mike Flood of Norfolk, speaks during a debate in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, May 19, 2009, on LB36, a measure that would give the state a legal means of carrying out the death penalty by lethal injection. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Mike Flood
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 16:12:45-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Senator Mike Flood announced Sunday that he will run against fellow Republican Jeff Fortenberry for Nebraska’s 1st congressional district.

Senator Flood currently represents Nebraska's District 19 in the Legislature.

Flood is the latest challenger against Fortenberry as a democrat, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced her run back in November.

Fortenberry announced that he will run for re-election earlier this month.

This announcement adds another challenge to Fortenberry holding his seat. He is still under indictment for allegedly concealing and falsifying information to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair, Jane Kleeb said in a statement:

“This is the first crack in the GOP firewall. The Republicans like to pretend that Jeff Fortenberry is not in trouble which is a fantasy. This is a generational opportunity for Democrats to win the CD1 seat by sending state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks or Jazari Kual to Washington D.C. with new ideas and hope.”

