Nebraska Volleyball tickets against No. 1 Wisconsin going for at least $300

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Volleyball's popularity has already been on full display this year. 90,003 fans packed Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, setting a world record in attendance for a women's sporting event.

But the match between No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Nebraska on Saturday night will be at the Devaney Center, which seats only about 8,000.

On Stubhub, tickets are going for at least $322 with fees. Those are general admission tickets. Standing room only seating is at the top of the arena.

The story on Seat Geek and Vivid Seats is similar. Tickets are around $300 each or more with fees.

Compare that with the cheapest tickets for other big games this weekend.

The get-in price for another match of undefeated teams in college football — a top 10 match pitting Penn State against Ohio State — is a little cheaper to get into: just under $300.

The Nebraska volleyball price is more than MLB postseason games that could send a winner to the World Series, too.

Of course, it's more than Nebraska Football, too. Tickets on Stubhub for the football game against Northwestern go for at least $25 with fees.

