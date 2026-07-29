Nebraska's non-conference '26-'27 schedule: Who will the Huskers play?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Coming off their most successful season in program history (28-7) has 'created some opportunities,' according to Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg.

The team's 2026-27 non-conference schedule has been announced.

At a glance:



Schedule begins with exhibition games in October

4 games against power conference opponents

Nebraska is at Creighton on December 5th

Nebraska Communications reports:

Nebraska’s returnees are headlined by Pryce Sandfort, who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. NU also welcomes back Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager, as the rising sophomore averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and was on the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2025-26. In addition, the Huskers regain the services of Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg in 2024-25 before missing most of last season with an ankle injury. The Huskers also welcome an eight-member freshman class, led by transfers Sam Orme (12.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg at Belmont), Trevan Leonhardt (11.9 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.4 rpg at Utah Valley), Boden Kapke (10.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg at Boston College) and Taj DeGourville (5.5 points, 3.0 assists at San Diego State) and freshmen Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier, a pair of top-150 recruits who both earned state player of the year honors in Iowa and Arkansas, respectively.

Fans who wish to join the 2026-27 season-ticket request list can do so by visiting Huskers.com/Requestlist. Student tickets for the 2026-27 season are already sold out.

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