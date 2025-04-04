Neighborhood pawn shops a bellwether for local economic pressures

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just as Nebraskans and Iowans are working to understand how tariffs or other economic pressures might influence the decisions they make, at 3 News Now, we're doing the same - as we think through stories from our neighborhoods.

Mary Nelson talked to Sol's Jewelry & Loan General Manager John Dineen, who started with the company 32 years ago, about what he's seeing in real time - serving business owners and shoppers alike.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.