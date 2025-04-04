Watch Now
Neighborhood pawn shops a bellwether for local economic pressures

Even before new tariffs were implemented, Sol's General Manager John Dineen says he noticed trends showing the impacts of inflation outpacing wage growth.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just as Nebraskans and Iowans are working to understand how tariffs or other economic pressures might influence the decisions they make, at 3 News Now, we're doing the same - as we think through stories from our neighborhoods.

Mary Nelson talked to Sol's Jewelry & Loan General Manager John Dineen, who started with the company 32 years ago, about what he's seeing in real time - serving business owners and shoppers alike.

