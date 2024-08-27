Neighbors concerned about lack of transparency in planned solar farm in Brock

BROCK, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents in the Village of Brock are attending an information session about a utility-scale solar energy system. Representatives from National Grid Renewables are sharing information on the project.



In the meeting, neighbors asked questions about the effects on property values, the environment, and what happens in the event of a disaster like a fire.

"We don't even know that this power will stay in Nebraska. It will probably be put on the grid and be sold to the highest bidder."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The village of Brock has a population of around 120 people. They may be small, but their lives could potentially change with plans for a new utility-scale solar energy system. Work some fields has already begun, and neighbors have only recently learned about this project. Now they're looking for answers.

Susan and Dave Piper love the farmland surrounding the place they've called home for over 30 years.

"I mean just look at the beauty of this," said Susan Piper.

Now these fields are in jeopardy of becoming a part of a 1700-acre solar project.

"We don't even know that this power will stay in Nebraska. It will probably be put on the grid and be sold to the highest bidder," said Piper.

Susan shares many of the same concerns as other neighbors which is why this community meeting is happening.

Representatives from the company, National Grid Renewables, are here to share information on the project. The only thing they require now is a building permit from the Village Board.

"Estimated tax revenue for this project is a little over $16 million over 20 years based on the output of 100 megawatts," said Marc Morandi with National Grid Renewables.

The proposed project will send power to OPPD and has been in the works for months.

But neighbors are upset because they say the company hasn't been transparent with those who live here.

"It was like it was kind of under the table," said Piper.

“The 1700 acres that National Grid Renewables has under lease right now for the project are only from private property owners, your neighbors. Some of them might be your friends or family or maybe they're not but these are private property owners who chose to be in this project right,” said Vanessa Silke, attorney for National Grid Renewables.

Things were heating up in the meeting as neighbors continued asking questions about the effects on property values, the environment and what happens when a disaster like a fire occurs.

And while this project is already underway, neighbors like Susan want to give a message to the private landowners who are leasing their land to the company.

"Talk to your neighbors before you sign up. Talk to them about how - I mean most of these people don't live around here that signed up this ground. So, they're not living next to it, we are," she said.

