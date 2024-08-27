Neighbors got answers but questions still remain for the Village of Brock

BROCK, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday night, neighbors in the Village of Brock brought almost the entire community with them to ask questions about a 1700-acre utility-scale solar farm, but questions still remain.



National Grid Renewables says the solar farm will positively impact the local economy by producing around $16 million in tax revenue over 20 years

Neighbors have questions about if the power will stay local.

National Grid Renewables plans on attending the Nemaha County Commissioners meeting tomorrow morning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday night, neighbors in the Village of Brock mobilized, bringing almost the entire community with them to ask questions about a concerning new neighbor: a planned 1700-acre utility-scale solar farm.

National Grid Renewables is a solar company that started in southern Minnesota and has grown its operations to a lot of the heartland states, like Nebraska.

Here in Brock, the company has been talking with willing private landowners to acquire acres for a new solar farm. This is the only step they have taken so far. Several local, state and federal permits still have to be approved if they want to move forward.

"When we build projects, right? Our, our company does develop them, we build them. Majority of our projects are owned and operated by our company in the long run. And so, we understand that when we do a project like this, we are here over the long run, this isn't something that gets installed and you know, people are gone,” said Jay Hesse, Sr. director of development for National Grid Renewables.

The company's goal is to reignite local economies and reinvest in sustainable clean energy.

"We're hoping that a project like this will have additional economic benefits to improve your fire department and your, improve your local resources,” said Hesse.

But neighbors aren't convinced.

"But you guys go to Omaha, you, you have kids, you're going to pay more for a house that's next to a park with a walking trail. Who's going to come here and live next to a solar field?" said Jessi Riggins, a Brock neighbor.

National Grid Renewables says the solar farm will positively impact the local economy by producing around $16 million in tax revenue over 20 years based on the output of 100 megawatts the plant will produce.

Neighbors have questions though about if the power will stay local.

'It's likely going to be people that are trying to - companies that are trying to provide power locally,” said Hesse.

We asked if this power would go through OPPD, National Grid Renewables says a power of purchase agreement hasn't been signed and will most likely come later after construction and operation dates are set.

OPPD tells us as of now the operation will not serve its customers.

The company says they will try to site the project in a way that is least impactful to the neighborhood.

National Grid Renewables plans on attending the Nemaha County Commissioners meeting tomorrow morning.

