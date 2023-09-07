Neighbors react to demolition of properties off 48th and Dodge making room for new $82 million development

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several homes and commercial buildings are being torn down off of 48th and Dodge Streets to make room for an $82 million apartment building. Neighbors think it'll be a positive change.

The new building will span 2.5 acres, with five stories and more than 300 units for new residents. It's a big change that will bring new life to an area neighbors said felt unsafe at times.

Jordan Stalpes lives in the area and is a University of Nebraska-Omaha senior. She lives with three roommates and had concerns for her safety with vacant homes that have now been demolished.

"Those houses have been abandoned probably for like two years now, I would say. We've had some activity in those houses, a bunch of homeless people come in and out of them," she said.

Ron Jensen, also a neighborhood resident who has lived in the area for over 50 years, and he has had the same concerns.

"It became a, you know, kind of an attractive nuisance for people who didn't have a place to live," he said.

In the city project plans, the developer, 4647 LLC, outlines its goals for the redevelopment, offering "high quality housing options" and "reversing deterioration of older areas." That makes the change a positive one for some neighbors.

"And to have some access where, I mean, where you could be living kind of here and you've got UNO over there, you've got UNMC, you've got kind of the Blackstone District ... I mean, that's to me, if I was younger, that would be very appealing," said Jensen.

Everything on the lot is being scrapped, except one building, which has been designated a local landmark — the former Pittman's Veterinary Services — Which will serve as a repurposed leasing office for the apartments.

"When people would want, they can come in and look at the apartments or, you know, do whatever then they can take and go into this kind of unique, you know, historic building," said Jensen.

In the original city plans, it's anticipated to take two years to complete. The new apartments will have several parking options including about 300 within the structure, 11 surface stalls and 27 spaces on the street.

