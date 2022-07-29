Nelson Produce Farm adds agriculture education opportunities with Little Farmers

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been a busy summer at Nelson Produce Farm in Valley, with all sorts of fun activities at the largest watermelon farm in the state.

From baby animals to a food market, and of course, the U-pick produce fields, there's plenty for the family to do.

Now the farm has added some educational ones.

Nelson Produce Farm will hold a ribbon-cutting event Friday night for its new Little Farmers area.

With the help of several partners, kids will be exposed to agriculture education—getting the opportunity to learn more about the work that goes on at a farm along with how all the resources are used.

Something kids from the Omaha metro may not have much knowledge or experience in.

“We are so excited to open our Little Farmers area,” Co-Owner Pam Nelson said. “It’s just a very hands-on experience where kids can come and plant vegetables, harvest vegetables, milk a cow, gather some eggs, so they can see the process of how the food we have here in America gets to the grocery store.”

Once through all the steps, the little farmers will be paid with a free chocolate or white milk, or a slice of watermelon.

The farm says field trips are already booking up.

You can book a field trip or come on your own. You can find the schedule and all the happenings at the farm by clicking here.

