New $1 million Latacha Education Center at Methodist Hospital continues the legacy of late cardiologist

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In September of 2023, Methodist Hospital cardiologist Dr. Matthew Latacha lost his life. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He was just 47 years old.

Dr. Latacha had a passion for education, innovation, and patient care.

Now, a leading-edge simulation lab bearing his name will continue those passions.

The $1 million addition of the Latacha Education Center will be used for staff simulations and training, along with patient and healthcare partner education.

The center is home to two state-of-the-art, lifelike mannequins named Harry and Sally. Harry uses AI to converse with you and is building up his vocabulary. He can also change his facial expressions and show emotion, like crying, and follows directions. Harry can be set up to have symptoms and allow for a full assessment like a real patient – you can listen to his lungs and heart.

You can see the two in action in the video at the top of this article.

These simulations will serve as great practice for staff in a safe environment. The LEC will do the same for family caregivers, or patients themselves, by providing tools to receive hands-on and virtual learning necessary for optimal post discharge recovery and care.

Dr. Kim Latacha, Matthew’s wife, said her late husband loved to educate people and he would’ve been so excited for the addition of the LEC.

“It keeps his memory alive. It keeps people talking about him, what he did, and what he contributed in this area,” she said.

Harry and Sally will start educating patients here as soon as next week.

