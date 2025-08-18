NEW & IMPROVED: Omaha Fire Department's Engine 2 is back in service

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Fire Department retired Engine 2 back in 2011 due to budget cuts. A federal grant made it possible to bring the longtime Omaha engine back in service. This new fire engine has all the bells and whistles.



The addition of Engine 2 marks the 25th fire engine in active service for OFD.

It will be stationed at the Central Fire Station downtown near 16th and Jackson Streets.

OFD says it will enhance emergency response coverage in the downtown area, which is needed with the continued growth downtown.

In the video above you can see the Push-in Ceremony.

It's a tradition where firefighters push a new engine into the station bay, marking its readiness for service.

In the video above you can hear from Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman on the importance of Engine 2's return downtown. Former Fire Chief William Johnson, who used to drive Engine 2, also spoke about how much it meant to him.