New tentative agreement between Kellogg Company and union

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (KMTV) — The Kellogg Company published a press release late Thursday afternoon to announce a tentative agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) and four local unions representing 1,400 employees across four plants that includes the Omaha cereal plant.

The union voted to reject the last tentative agreement and announced its decision on Dec. 7.

The union has been on strike since Oct. 5 and has been in negotiations with the Kellogg Company since Sept. 8.

SEE PREVIOUS: Kellogg's union rejects tentative contract agreement; strike continues

The newest tentative agreement proposes improvements to healthcare and retirement plans, easier paths to promotions, and an increase in pay for all employees.

The union is set to vote on the new tentative agreement by Monday.

