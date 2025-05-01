Next-level adaptive fashion provides tactile experience of sound for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

In May, you're invited to choose-what-you-pay for Interwoven: Where Fashion & Technology Connect. This event, at the Holland Performing Arts Center on May 22, showcases adaptive fashion designs tailored for people with disabilities.

Local featured designers include McKenzi Migliorini, Lauren Hansen, Carlton Bruett, and Yolanda Harris. One of the most unique aspects of the event is the introduction of the SoundShirt, which provides a tactile sound experience for neighbors who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.

