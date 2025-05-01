Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Next-level adaptive fashion provides tactile experience of sound for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts in May features another choose-what-you-pay experience with Interwoven: Where Fashion & Technology Connect.
Connect with Omaha Performing Arts in May features another choose-what-you-pay experience with Interwoven: Where Fashion &amp; Technology Connect.
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

KMTV has teamed up with the organization on a monthly series to help bring some of these events - many free and low-cost - to light.

In May, you're invited to choose-what-you-pay for Interwoven: Where Fashion & Technology Connect. This event, at the Holland Performing Arts Center on May 22, showcases adaptive fashion designs tailored for people with disabilities.

Local featured designers include McKenzi Migliorini, Lauren Hansen, Carlton Bruett, and Yolanda Harris. One of the most unique aspects of the event is the introduction of the SoundShirt, which provides a tactile sound experience for neighbors who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood