No bond set in Douglas County court for former NSP trooper accused of sex assault on a child

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A bond hearing was held on Friday morning for former Nebraska State Trooper Brandon Dolezal in the County Court of Douglas County. No bond was set and the judge ruled Dolezal can't contact anyone under the age of 18.

In Douglas County, Dolezal is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child and one count of use of a communication device with ties to sexual assault. He is also facing charges in Sarpy and Scotts Bluff Counties.

For now, a jury trial is set for Sarpy County in January 2023.

RELATED: Former Nebraska state trooper facing charges in Douglas County; accused of sex crimes in multiple counties

The Omaha Police Department said there's an investigation to help determine if there are any other victims, which is why 3 News Now is showing his mugshot.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.