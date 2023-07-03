Watch Now
No injuries following home explosion near 30th Street and Lincoln Boulevard

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 15:10:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities on Monday confirmed to 3 News Now that there was an explosion in a home near 30th Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

First responders were called at 12:13 a.m. and MUD was able to turn the gas off at 1:08 a.m. By of 1:20 pm, according to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire was under control.

There were no injuries and all people were out of the house when fire crews arrived. A dog was pulled out of a window and is doing fine.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause was not yet known.

This is a developing story.

