No injuries following home explosion near 30th Street and Lincoln Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities on Monday confirmed to 3 News Now that there was an explosion in a home near 30th Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

First responders were called at 12:13 a.m. and MUD was able to turn the gas off at 1:08 a.m. By of 1:20 pm, according to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire was under control.

There were no injuries and all people were out of the house when fire crews arrived. A dog was pulled out of a window and is doing fine.

As of Monday afternoon, the cause was not yet known.

This is a developing story.

